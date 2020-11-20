Manchester United victim of cyberattack

English Premier League club Manchester United found themselves dealing with an unexpected foe roughly 24 hours ahead of Saturday’s clash with West Bromwich Albion.

United explained in an official statement released on Friday:

“Manchester United can confirm that the club has experienced a cyberattack on our systems. The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption.

“Although this is a sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this risk. Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.

“Club media channels, including our website and app, are unaffected and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers.”