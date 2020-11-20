Mahershala Ali Refused To Do Sex Scene w/ Taraji P. Henson In ‘Benjamin Button’ Movie

Hollywood actor Mahershala Ali who starred in the 2008 David Fincher film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, says he only agreed to do the movie if he would not have to do a sex scene with actress Taraji P. Henson who also starred in the movie.

Speaking on Common’s Mind Power Mixtape podcast, he said: “So my old agent called me and said, ‘Mahershala, you got the part.’ And I said, ‘There’s just one thing … There is that one sex scene where they kiss … If there’s a sex scene, I can’t do it.’ ”

