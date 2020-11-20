LIVE | Stun grenades, water cannons used as EFF supporters march toward Brackenfell High

11:20 Update:

EFF supporters have regrouped next to the Brackenfell library, their numbers swelling in the heat.

Estimates put the regroup at about 300 to 400.

The EFF’s Marshall Dlamini has arrived and is negotiating passage with police to handover a memorandum to the school.

The group is being held by a heavy police line between two shopping centres on the other side of the main carriageway that turns off to the school.

It has been reported by eNCA that the reason for the use of force by police was due to the number exceeding the agreed upon number of 100 participants.