‘LHHNY’ Alum Consequence Says He Voted For Kanye West

Kanye West may have only received 60,000 votes in this November’s election, former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Consequence says he’s one of them.

“That’s my brother. Kanye’s my brother. If anybody’s brother was running for president they would vote for their brother,” he told TheJasmineBRAND.

“Our children play together, so if he was going to the White House I was going with him. And when he go to the White House, I’m going with him. When he go to the governor’s mansion, I’m going with him… So that’s just what it is you know I mean?”

Ye may not have managed to pull in many votes this time around, but he entered the race late in the game and many felt his half-hearted attempt to take the White House was juts to help his friend, Donald Trump.

Ye has already expressed his intentions to run for president in 2024.

Y’all think Ye could win the election in 2024?