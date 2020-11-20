La La Anthony Gushes Over Her Friendship With Vanessa Bryant

Instagram/WENN/Apega

The ‘Power’ star continues ‘to send her great energy and pray for her’ by talking to her every day following the tragic death of Vanessa’s husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

La La Anthony tries to continue being a good friend for Vanessa Bryant. When gushing over the friendship she has with the widow of Kobe Bryant, the “Power” star claimed that she keeps providing support for the latter following the tragic death of her NBA legend husband and teen daughter Gianna, and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old talked about the bond she shared with her longtime pal in a new interview with PEOPLE. “I talk to [Vanessa] every day,” she spilled. “I talk to her every single day. And I just always say, ‘Continue to send her great energy and pray for her.’ That’s important and just trying to be a great friend. But when you’re friends with somebody, you don’t have to try, you just do.”

“Good friends are hard to find. So when you find them, you hang on to them no matter what,” the wife of Carmelo Anthony continued reminding others about the importance of having good friends. “So it’s great that during this time we’ve been able to stay connected and I only have one child, but our kids have been able to stay connected.”

During the chat, La La additionally revealed that Vanessa’ daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka Bella and 16-month-old Capri, called her “Auntie La La.” The TV personality, who shares 13-year-old son Kiyan with her athlete husband, also described her closest friends, including singer Ciara, as her “family.”

The “Think Like A Man” actress further explained why it is important to have “cool” friends amid the current crisis. “During this time, you really realize what’s important. Then you start weeding out the things that you’ve spent so much time stressing over that you’re like, ‘This doesn’t even matter right now,’ ” she first pointed out.

“So it’s been great to have just cool girlfriends to talk to and laugh with,” she further raved. “Some days you might want to cry because of the state of the world. It’s been great to have people in my life that I know I can call and rely on no matter what.”

Back in October, La La documented a fun moment where she played football with Vanessa and Ciara on Instagram. “Danger!!Danger!!this has me crying, u don’t wanna see us on the football field @ciara @vanessabryant @nataliabryant,” she wrote in the the accompaniment of the clip.