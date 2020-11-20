Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Adds A Dose of Cuteness to Their Holiday Baking Video

Instagram

In a new clip uploaded on Kylie’s YouTube channel, Stormi joins the Kylie Cosmetics mogul as she makes Grinch-themed cupcakes in celebration of the launch of her new makeup line.

–

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter has stolen the spotlight when appearing in her mother’s new YouTube video. Caught on camera joining the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star in baking some holiday treats to celebrate the launch of her new makeup line, Stormi Webster added a dose of cuteness to the session.

Sharing the five-minute video via her YouTube channel was Stormi’s 23-year-old mother. In the clip published on Thursday, November 19, the mother-daughter duo could be seen sporting matching green sleepwear as they prepared to make “The Grinch“-themed cupcakes. When asked what they were baking, the 2-year-old excitedly exclaimed, “We’re making cupcakes! Yeah!”

Throughout the video, the daughter of Travis Scott (II) has also showered her mother with encouragement and compliments. When her mom began icing her cupcake with green cream, she said, “You got this mommy.” She was later heard telling her mom, “I love you so much,” before adding, “You’re so beautiful.”





In addition to the video, Kylie documented the baking session in a series of photos that she uploaded on her Instagram account. Showing off a series of their adorable interaction, she wrote in the caption of the post, “We’re back making Grinch cupcakes in celebration of the Grinch X Kylie collection launching TODAY at 3pm pst! watch our new youtube now.”

<br />

As for Stormi, the little girl has since collected praises from Twitter users for her polite manners. One gushed, “stormi is the cutest, most gentle child pls i’ll sob.” Another complimented, “Stormi is one of the most well behaved celebrity children I’ve ever seen.” A third claimed, “Not another cute ass video of Stormi giving me baby fever.”





This is not the first time Stormi joined Kylie in her baking session. Back on October 5, the pair made Halloween-themed cookies in honor of the spookies festival. “I hope everyone has the best Halloween despite everything, and I hope everyone stays safe. We love you guys,” the social media personality said, as her kid added, “I love you!”