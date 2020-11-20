Kriti Sanon poetic side is grabbing all the attention



Kriti Sanon who is slowly climbing to the top in Bollywood has some interesting projects coming up. Her fans can’t wait to catch her again on the big screen and therefore she has been working extremely hard to deliver the best. Due to the pandemic, a lot of films got pushed and therefore Kriti’s projects too got delayed, but now she is back on track. However, there is another talent apart from acting that the actress has and that is writing.

She often takes to Instagram to share her poems or stories and today too she took to social media to post about a thing she wrote. Captioning a stunning black and white picture of herself she wrote, “I want to be the black and white moment, That flashes in front of your eyes, When you hum, Your favourite tune, Your soul song —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti #PoetryLover.”

Check out the post below…