Kangana Ranaut gets in the action-fit mode for her next Dhakaad



Kangana Ranaut recently left her hometown in Himachal to get back to work mode and shoot back-to-back films. While she is gearing up to wrap up the last schedule of Thalaivi, she’s also kicking up to prepare for her next Dhakaad.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram today to share a post with us where she shows how she is preparing for her all-action film Dhakaad.





The actress is going all out and taking special training to make sure she gets the action-mode bang on. The actress is seen training with some professionals and making sure that before she gets to play the Thalaivi, she packs some punch.

Kangana Ranaut even amidst the lockdown had made sure that she takes care of her health and gets into fitness-mode. She took to jogging in parks and even indulged in yoga to keep herself perfectly fit. Her undying love for fitness and movies is commendable. The actress has Thalaivi to complete, post that she will get into all action-mode for Dhakaad and then she will also start shooting for Tejas.