Kandi Burruss Talks Baby Blaze’s New Milestone & First Birthday Plans

Kandi added, “She’s just not scared of anything so I’m always saying like I am afraid because when I was young, I was stealing my mom’s car at 11 years old and I’m like, ‘I’m scared of that.’ She’s gonna be doing stuff like that. I’m like ‘No! Please, I hope she doesn’t do that!'”

As for Blaze’s first birthday celebrations this weekend, she said simply, “We’re going to have a little party. We’re still having a little get-together.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo! Scroll down for more info on the new season and binge past seasons of RHOA any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)