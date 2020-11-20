John Wall wants trade from Wizards?

John Wall’s name has come up in trade rumors recently, and it sounds like we may not have heard the last of that story.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wall has made it clear to the Washington Wizards that he wants to be traded. That remains his stance even after trade talks with the Houston Rockets over a possible Russell Westbrook deal stalled.

Wall hasn’t played since December 2018 due to heel surgery and an Achilles injury. The 30-year-old was an explosive star when healthy, but we simply do not know how Wall will be able to play when he returns to the court. He has three years remaining on the four-year, $170 million contract extension he agreed to in 2017, which would make him very tough to trade.

Any Wall trade request further complicates things for the Wizards, who are dealing with another star who might force his way out. Washington isn’t close to contention, and that’s not good enough for its key players.