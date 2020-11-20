Javicia Leslie Looks So Badass in New Batwoman Teaser

Javicia Leslie just made us wish we had superpowers.

About a month after the CW released a first look at Leslie in the new Batwoman suit, the network dropped a super-short teaser for season two that’s giving us yet another reason to get excited for 2021. The 10-second clip finds Leslie’s Ryan Wilder rushing into a seedy bathroom to unzip a bag, retrieve the Batwoman suit and presumably go fight some evil.

“Time to be powerful,” she says in the clip before slipping on that bat-wig and mask. Leslie, of course, is stepping in to replace Ruby Rose, who exited the show after playing Kate Kane for one season. As we previously learned, Leslie’s character is expected to first try on Kate’s costume for two episodes before ultimately debuting an entirely reimagined batsuit.

During DC Fandome in September, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed what changes are in store for the titular heroine’s new look.