J. Prince Addresses NBA Youngboy Beef: It Was A Disconnect

Music exec J. Prince has spoken out about his past troubles with rapper NBA Youngboy.

Months back, Prince took to social media to tell the world that he had retrieved Youngboy’s stolen items — and Youngboy put him on blast for doing it publicly.

At the time, Prince responded: “I see you took my kindness for weakness. ‘Cause you a dumb boy with limited thinking ability,” he said, adding that Youngboy was “dumber than a box of rocks.”

