J. Prince Addresses NBA Youngboy Beef: It Was A Disconnect

Music exec J. Prince has spoken out about his past troubles with rapper NBA Youngboy.

Months back, Prince took to social media to tell the world that he had retrieved Youngboy’s stolen items — and Youngboy put him on blast for doing it publicly.

At the time, Prince responded: “I see you took my kindness for weakness. ‘Cause you a dumb boy with limited thinking ability,” he said, adding that Youngboy was “dumber than a box of rocks.”

J. Prince now says it was all a big misunderstanding.

“Since then, the lil homie reached out to me and we had a conversation,” he told Ebro. “It was a disconnect, come to find out. I had spoke to his brother and I had an understanding and he told me he didn’t have the same understanding with his brother. We agreed to disagree. Ultimately, we agree and it’s all good. It’s all good moving forward. I think I said it best when I made a statement: I don’t wanna be his friend or his enemy, so it’s all good with me as of today.”