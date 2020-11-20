‘I was in a blur’ NHS worker opens up on her six month battle with ‘long Covid’

A coronavirus sufferer has told of her six-month struggle with ‘long Covid’.

Health worker Raeven caught the deadly virus back in March but was forced to go to A,amp;E in September barely able to breathe.

She even plunged into debt living on takeaways as she waited on government food parcels.

Raeven, 44, told Devon Live: “All hell broke loose – I got really, really sick.

“I ended up with really bad breathing difficulties.”

She said the onset of her symptoms was rapid but they “didn’t exactly match” what the Government was telling people to watch out for.

Raeven, from Devon, added: “I felt quite feverish, had headaches, and a slight cough.”

“It felt like I had a mild flu. I lost my smell and taste for a couple of weeks.”

But as Raeven works for the NHS, she was offered an antibody test in June, which confirmed that she had been suffering from Covid-19.

After speaking with her GP, Raeven said she was prescribed a few courses of steroids as she also has asthma, but that they did not alleviate her symptoms.

With no family nearby to support her, Raeven began to find life difficult and exhausting.

“I felt like I was in a blur all the , doing necessary things and lying on the sofa,” Raeven said.

She even found herself getting into debt, after having to rely on takeaways to eat, before being able to access Government food parcels.

There was a glimmer of hope when after two or three weeks, Raeven started to feel better, but it was short-lived.

In September, Raeven was experiencing problems with her breathing. She said: “I took myself to A,amp;E, and they were amazing. It was the first I really felt listened to.”

She said one of the department’s doctors was the first to sit her down and talk about how she was feeling, and that she also received great support from one of the male nurses.

“He was absolutely amazing and took care of me really well,” she said.

Raeven particularly remembers a consultant at the hospital who “really tried hard” to explain her symptoms and who “went above and beyond”.

Raeven added: “It did get scary at times because people are dying of it. They also found stuff in my lungs as well. I was given the correct treatment, and they were just amazing.”

But despite the treatment and support, Raeven is still suffering from the aftershocks of Covid-19.

She is currently on a phased return to work, where she supports people with eating disorders and said her employers have been very supportive, but she has still been left with difficulties.

“At the moment, I’d say I’m 80 per cent recovered,” Raeven said.

“I had to be given a third inhaler, and it is helping.

“My memory’s been really affected – at one point – I felt like I’d had a stroke. Like when people joke about going into a room and forgetting why they went in there, I’m like that all the .”

Raeven said although she understands that there isn’t enough research around Covid and that its “a novel virus”, she said she’s disappointed that Matt Hancock’s mention of long Covid clinics has yet to come to fruition.

However, he announced at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, that at least 40 ‘long Covid’ clinics will be in place across England by the end of November.

“People are being accused of having mental health conditions and anxiety – it’s causing symptoms that aren’t mental health conditions”, Raeven said.

But while patients wait for specialist facilities to open, Raeven has some words of advice for others suffering from long Covid, which is thought to impact around 60,000 people in the UK alone.

“Try not to fight the fatigue – just rest else it makes it worse,” she said.

“Thank you for everything that the NHS workers are doing.”