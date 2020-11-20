Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz tests positive for COVID-19

Miami defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 25-24 last Saturday despite being without 13 players because of COVID-19 issues, but further testing and subsequent quarantines led to the ACC postponing this Saturday’s contest between the Hurricanes and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Additionally, the conference announced additional calendar changes that will keep Miami out of action until a showdown with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 5. The Hurricanes then face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Dec. 12.

Miami-Georgia Tech will occur on Dec. 19 if the No. 12-ranked Hurricanes aren’t playing in the ACC title game that same day. Miami (6-1 in the conference) heads into the weekend third in the ACC standings behind Clemson (6-1) and Notre Dame (7-0).

Clemson toppled the Hurricanes 42-17 on Oct. 10.