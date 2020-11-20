HSBC chair says European banks must become more efficient By

© . Mark Tucker Chairman of HSBC arrives at 10 Downing Street in London
FRANKFURT () – The chairman of HSBC (L:), Mark Tucker, called on European banks to become more efficient, noting the effort raised the possibility of mergers and branch closures.
Tucker, speaking at a banking conference, said it was “imperative we take the hard decisions now to adapt” business models.
