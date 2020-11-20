Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in December 2020

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.
CBC Gem is available on iOS and Android. It’s free to download and offers a free subscription tier. You can also sign up for CBC Gem Premium for $4.99 per month and the first is free.
Read on for the full break-down of new content coming to CBC Gem in December.
December 3rd
December 4th
- Quiz
- The Detectorists: season 2
- Due South: season 2
- Funny Boy (world streaming premiere)
- Drive
- When Jews were Funny
- Alone Together: Personal Stories from the Pandemic
- COVID & Who I Am Now
- Iendi (She is Gone)
- King COVID
- Last Night at the Strip Club
- Life of a Dog
- Lockdown Baby
- Me, Mom & COVID
- Patient People
- Recovery
- Sakhi-Pitiyahte (Bright Light Comes Forth From It)
- Tomomi on the Farm
- Until Further Notice
December 11th
- Call the Midwife: season 1
- For the Record
- Great Barrier Reef
- India’s Wild Karnataka
- Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Clydesdale: Saving the Greatest Horse
- What’s with the Jews?
December 18th
- Find Me in Paris: season 3
- Escape to the Chateau: DIY: season 2 (b)
- Recovery
- Until Further Notice
December 19th
- Jamie’s Italian Christmas
Coming in January
- Fortitude: season 3
- In the Long Run: season 3
- Upright