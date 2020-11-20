Here are some of the Eastlink Black Friday deals

Isaac Novak
Eastlink’s Black Friday smartphone sale is now live with deals on devices like Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20 Ultra and more.

Below is a list of some of the top offers available at Eastlink:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 upfront and $25 per month for 24 months.
  • LG Velvet – $0 upfront and $15 per month for 24 months.
  • iPhone 11 – $0 upfront and $20 per month for 24 months.
  • iPhone 12 – $0 upfront and $44.79 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – $0 upfront and $55 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 – $0 upfront and $15 per month for 24 months.
  • iPhone 12 mini – $0 upfront and $38.83 per month for 24 months.

There are tons more deals available on the company’s website here. You can check out s roundup of carrier deals.

