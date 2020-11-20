Harry and Meghan Let Pregnant Princess Eugenie Live in Their U.K. Home

The royal family evidently has a “what’s mine is yours” attitude.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially living in Santa Barbara, Calif., they don’t have much use for their U.K. estate. Instead of letting it sit empty, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to let their cousins live there temporarily.

E! News confirms that Frogmore Cottage continues to be Harry and Meghan’s official residence in the U.K., though they are “delighted to be able to open up their home” to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as the royals start their own family.

A source tells E! News, “Meghan and Prince Harry found out their cousins were expecting, and graciously offered their house to them.”

The insider adds, “Harry and Meghan are not moved out of Frogmore, and they’ll definitely be staying there when they go back to the U.K.”

It’s one example of how, even after distancing themselves from the throne, the couple is still on good terms with their beloved family.