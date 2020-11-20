Home Entertainment Gucci Mane Brags About Killing Jeezy’s Best Friend In Versuz Battle!!

Last night’s Versuz battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy was a classic. The two Atlanta rappers performed some of their biggest and best hits over the course of an hour and a half.

And the battle was epic. looked at the viewers response, and most feel that the battle between the two rappers was a tie.

But towards the end of the night, the battle went from fun to dark. That’s because Gucci Mane brought up a painful old memory. He bragged about how he shot and killed Jeezy’s best friend Pookie Loc.

