Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard re-sign with Heat

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Dragic put pen to paper on a two-year contract that includes a team option for the second season.

Additionally, Leonard’s agents told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the 28-year-old is remaining with the Heat on a two-year agreement that’s worth almost $20 million.

Across 59 regular-season games during the pandemic-altered campaign, Dragic averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range and 44.1 percent from the field. He averaged a career-best 19.1 points during Miami’s playoff run but suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dragic returned to play 19 minutes in Game 6 of that series but wasn’t much of a factor.

Leonard, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 51 regular-season contests during his first season with the Heat after spending the previous seven years with the Portland Trail Blazers.