Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.31% By .com

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.31%



.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.31%, while the index gained 0.64%, and the index added 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bayer AG NA (DE:), which rose 2.96% or 1.37 points to trade at 47.68 at the close. Meanwhile, RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) added 2.61% or 0.890 points to end at 34.985 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.65% or 0.645 points to 39.740 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vonovia SE (DE:), which fell 1.17% or 0.68 points to trade at 57.28 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.79% or 1.55 points to end at 194.45 and Covestro AG (DE:) was down 0.63% or 0.290 points to 45.900.

The top performers on the MDAX were Siltronic AG (DE:) which rose 4.46% to 97.940, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was up 4.25% to settle at 49.50 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which gained 3.61% to close at 50.850.

The worst performers were Hochtief AG (DE:) which was down 1.43% to 75.75 in late trade, Airbus Group SE (DE:) which lost 0.98% to settle at 88.53 and Scout24 AG (DE:) which was down 1.00% to 64.050 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Siltronic AG (DE:) which rose 4.46% to 97.940, Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was up 4.37% to settle at 25.800 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which gained 3.10% to close at 21.600.

The worst performers were United Internet AG NA (DE:) which was down 0.76% to 32.720 in late trade, SAP SE (DE:) which lost 0.50% to settle at 99.090 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.32% to 157.50 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 395 to 261 and 42 ended unchanged.

Shares in RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.61% or 0.890 to 34.985.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.70% to 22.68 a new 6-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.59% or 10.95 to $1872.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.07% or 0.03 to hit $41.87 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.36% or 0.16 to trade at $44.36 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.10% to 1.1861, while EUR/GBP fell 0.24% to 0.8930.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.343.