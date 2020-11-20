Georgia Confirms Joe Biden Election Victory

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

The Georgia recount is finally over and the state has officially confirmed President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

According to CNN, Biden beat Trump by 12,284 votes — a slight drop in votes for Biden — but he is now absolutely the winner, which means Georgia is officially a blue state.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR