Fresh stills from the sets of Satyameva Jayate 2



John Abraham recently jetted off to Lucknow to shoot for Satyameva Jayate 2 along with the cast and crew of the film. They have been shooting since the past few days, the film is directed by Milap Zaveri and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar. John and Divya Khosla Kumar have been cast opposite each other in the project and today a few fresh pictures from the sets of the film came to the forefront. In the pictures, Divya Khosla Kumar is dressed like a bride while John is seen in a sherwani.



It is Divya Khosla Kumar’s birthday today and the team was seen having a good time celebrating the same while Divya is seen cutting a divine looking chocolate cake. Check out the pictures below.