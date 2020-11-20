Floyd Mayweather Roasts Logan Paul: Better Find Some Barbie Dolls To Play With!!

Champion boxer Floyd Mayweather took to social media to respond to Youtuber Paul Logan’s claims that he could beat him in a fight.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch,” Mayweather tweeted.

Logan has previously said the following about Floyd:

“Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question,” Paul said. “MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass! The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don’t give a f*ck! I don’t give a f*ck! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn’t f*ckin’ matter to me.”

We love the enthusiasm but we do not think for a second that Logan Paul could handle Mayweather in the boxing ring.

