‘First inning of Bitcoin’: Some investors see the cryptocurrency replacing gold in their portfolios

The Grayscale fund, which has almost US$9 billion in assets under management, highlights how it has become easier for money managers to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

On the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, another traditional venue, the number of Bitcoin futures and options contracts open has quadrupled since this time last year to more than 12,000, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data collated by Bloomberg.

Panigirtzoglou noted that younger people, millennials in particular, were more likely than their older counterparts to view Bitcoin as an alternative currency to be used for transactions and investment.

Adoption is likely to be bolstered further as well-known companies integrate cryptocurrencies into their businesses.

PayPal, one of the world’s biggest payments groups, last month began allowing U.S. customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other tokens in their online wallets. It plans to enable users to begin using cryptocurrencies as a funding option in transactions with millions of merchants early next year. Transactions will still be settled in traditional currencies, but it represents a step forward in easing the use of cryptocurrencies.

Square, which in October bought US$50 million in Bitcoin to show its “potential for continued future growth,” allows users to trade the tokens through its Cash App. These developments represent a marked contrast to several years ago, when storing and using Bitcoin was more complicated and riskier.