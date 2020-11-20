First company-sponsored Bitcoin retirement plans launched in US By Cointelegraph

First company-sponsored Bitcoin retirement plans launched in US
U.S.-based asset manager, Digital Asset Investment Management (DAiM), has launched the country’s first employer-sponsored 401(k) retirement plans supporting .
According to a Nov. 19 announcement, DAiM will serve as the advisor and fiduciary in helping companies “create a 401(k) plan that offers several recommended model portfolios of varying risk to traditional assets and allocation of up to 10% to Bitcoin.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.