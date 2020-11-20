Fiat Chrysler, PSA merger to include loyalty scheme: prospectus By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan



MILAN () – The merger between Fiat Chrysler (MI:) and French rival PSA (PA:) will include a loyalty share scheme to reward long-term investors in the new group and help prevent future takeover attempts, the prospectus for the planned tie-up showed.

In December, Italian-American car maker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA agreed to combine in a $38 billion all-share deal, uniting brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with the likes of Peugeot (OTC:), Opel, Citroen and DS.

The companies said in the prospectus that each may terminate the tie-up agreement if the merger were not completed by June 30, 2021 due to a failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals.