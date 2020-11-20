Fans Are in Outrage Following ‘Ridiculous’ Finale

The CW

The end of the long-running The CW series is met with divided response from fans as while some are weeping over a sudden death, some other are slamming the plot.

“Supernatural” has came to an end with a finale which aired on Thursday, November 19. However, the end of the mystery saga was met with divided response from fans. Some were weeping over the end of the series, while some other were in outrage.

In the finale, [SPOILER] Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) were seen sitting around as they bored because they had no evil to fight. However, that didn’t last long because they later hunted down the nest of group of vampires who were kidnapping children.

They killed them one by one until Dean got impaled on a piece of rebar sticking out of a wall as Sam killed the last vampire. He delivered an emotional message for his brother the importance of carrying on and living his life before he died.

Fans took the unexpected death differently. Crying over it, someone tweeted, “I’m not crying your crying,” while someone else added, “what the HECK. not me sobbing over this. STOPPPPPP #Supernatural.” Another person wrote, “ive never cried on supernatural so much in my life #supernatural.”

However, some fans were not impressed by the plot and blasted the writers online. “the writers are going to HELL for this !” one said. “THIS IS SO STUPID,” another fan slammed the finale. Calling it “ridiculous,” one user wrote, “you’re telling me a wall took out dean winchester. this is ridiculous i’m so pissed off. jensen was so right for hating this episode we should’ve listened. i have to laugh this is just embarrassing.”

“When we said we wanted a Dean monologue. After Cas,Jack and Sam had all had one. THIS WASNT WHAT WE MEANT,” another enraged fan said. “this better be a joke, it’s only been 10 minutes :/” one other added.

As fans hoped that Sam would somehow save his brother or bring him back to life, that didn’t happen. Dean made his way to Heaven and reunited with Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) and “Baby,” his 1967 Chevy Impala.