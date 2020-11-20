Everything We Know About the New Saved By the Bell Series

Josie Totah is Lexi, the most popular girl and cheerleader at Bayside. She’s as loved as much as she’s feared. Her other credits include The Other Two, Champions and No Good Nick.

During Peacock’s TCA summer press tour, Totah expressed, “Getting to play just a transgender role on screen is obviously very rare. There is almost zero representation of people in the trans community. Which, growing up as a young trans girl, I feel like never seeing myself made me never feel truly accepted by the world.”

The trans actress called the role an “incredible opportunity,” especially since Lexi’s identity isn’t all about her being transgender. “My character is so many things. She’s in theater, she’s like evil. She’s the popular girl in school,” Totah added. “But she just happens to be transgender.”