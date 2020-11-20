European shares supported by gains in retail, oil stocks By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

() – European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in retail and oil shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () rose 0.2% by 0815 GMT, on track for marginal weekly gains after signs of progress on COVID-19 vaccine pushed the index to February highs earlier this week.

Global mood remained subdued after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said key pandemic lending programs at the Federal Reserve would expire on Dec. 31, putting the outgoing Trump administration at odds with the central bank.

UK’s FTSE 100 () found some support as retail sales bounced in October and British health minister said there were encouraging signs that virus cases were starting to flatten.

The retail index () rose 0.8% to lead sectoral gains, followed by oil and gas () as well as travel and leisure () stocks.

Italy’s BPER Banca (MI:) rose 3.1% after the top investor in the bank threw its weight behind the idea of a merger with rival Banco BPM (MI:).

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR