End of the road? Quebec’s goal to ban gas-guzzling cars latest move to hasten oil’s decline

Still, there will be challenges in banning ICE vehicles in Quebec as base model gas-burning cars are about half as expensive as their electric counterparts.

“A lot of environmental policy has a problem with regressive policy, where the weight of the policy falls on low-income people. By banning cars, you are increasing the cost of transportation overall and what is more complicated is that low-income people need to drive more,” said Juan Moreno-Cruz, associate professor at the University of Waterloo and Canada Research Chair in energy transitions.

It’s important then that governments such as those in Quebec limit those regressive impacts either through subsidies for low-income people or additional investments in public transportation in an effort to compensate low-income people, Moreno-Cruz said.

At the same time however, research from a range of companies including Tesla Inc., General Motors Co. and investment bank Tudor, Pickering & Holt point to EV battery costs dropping in the next five to 10 years, said Jackie Forrest, executive director of the ARC Energy Research Institute.

A Nov. 19 report from TD Economics shows EV battery costs have fallen 86 per cent to US$156 per kwh, from US$1,160 per kwh in 2010.

“Industry experts expect this trend to continue over the coming years, such that the price parity between EV and ICE models could be reached as early as 2022/2023,” the TD report states.

ARC’s Forrest said a decline in EV battery costs is necessary for jurisdictions banning ICE vehicles because it’s not practical for the government to subsidize every car sold. “There would be so many vehicles that it’s a lot for the taxpayer to pay,” she said.

Moreover, the announced deadlines for bans on sales of new gas-burning vehicles are being moved to earlier dates, which makes a decline in battery costs more urgent.

“They’re getting closer all the time,” Forrest said.

