Eight people shot at mall in Wisconsin with 10 ambulances requested

Multiple people have been shot at a mall Wisconsin.

According to local reports, a gunman opened fire at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa – seven miles north of Milwaukee – on Friday afternoon, injuring several people.

Officers and at least 10 ambulances were requested to the scene around 3pm.

The mall and a nearby school are currently on lockdown.

Unconfirmed reports from police scanner traffic say at least three juveniles are among the victims.

According to CBS 58, dozens of police cars were at the scene, many outside the Macy’s department store at the mall.

WISN 12 reports that the majority of victims are ‘down’ near the Macy’s.

At least three victims, including one male, were seen being loaded into Wauwatosa Fire Department ambulances.

It is unknown if the suspect remains at large or has been captured and no details about his or her identity have been confirmed.

‘Idk what the f**k is happening but i’m sitting in p.f. chang’s and people are RUNNING out of mayfair mall. no one is telling us what’s going on,’ one person tweeted.

‘I am fine. I am away from the area. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA TO ALLOW EMERGENCY PERSONNEL TO GET THROUGH.’

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.