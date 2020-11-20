Eight Bottles Set of Aged Premium Sake for 2.02 Million Yen! By the ‘Tokisake Association,’ Creating the Value of Aged Japanese Sake for the World. Online Reservation Commences on November 24 (Tuesday)

Article content

KYOTO, Japan — The Tokisake Association (located in Kyoto Prefecture, President, Tokubee Masuda) was established in August 2019 with the aim of reviving the culture of aged sake and establishing and further enhancing the value of sake to the world.

The company will sell the highest-priced product in the history of Japanese sake, “Toki no Shirabe” in a limited edition of 20 sets of 8 bottles (720 ml) for 2,020,000 yen, for domestic and international customers to commemorate the establishment of the Association.

In addition to seven bottles of secret sake commercialized from each of the seven breweries that are the founding members of the Association, another very rare bottle is an assemblage (blend) by the world-renowned sommelier Mr. Shinya Tasaki, to complete a limited edition of eight bottles.

By releasing this ultra-gorgeous new product, which is a collection of excellent products engraved over the years, they will continue to contribute to the creation of even more value for Japanese sake in Japan and abroad.