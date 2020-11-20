Edward Norton Donald Trump Diss Twitter

When is he releasing a diss track?!

Thespian Edward Norton went on a tweet spree today in which he called out Donald Trump.

I’m no political pundit but I grew up w a dad who was a federal prosecutor &amp; he taught me a lot &amp; I’ve also sat a fair amount of poker w serious players &amp; l’ll say this: I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’…

The thread uses a lot of poker metaphors to describe the current situation happening in politics.

His ‘turn card’ bluff will be an escalation &amp; his ‘River card’ bluff could be really ugly. But they have to be called. We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy. THAT is his play. But he’s got junk in his hand. So call him.

But in one tweet, he says something that completely blew my socks off. A diss I’d never heard before. After calling Trump “whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, and vindictive…”

I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest &amp; trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead &amp; dying

…he rounded it all out by saying he’s a “10-ply-super-soft-bitch.”

A 10-ply-super-soft-bitch!!!!!!

Do you get it?? Because imagine if toilet paper came in 10-ply!!! Charmin would be canceled. Angel Soft would be over. Literally no one would want to use two-ply ever again because the 10-ply would be SO SOFT. But while this would be awesome for your butt, it’s the greatest diss I’ve ever heard for a HUMAN.


Mr. Norton!!! He went there!! He said that!


Anyway, that’s all. A 10-ply-super-soft-bitch! Remarkable. Bye!

