Drew Brees out at least three weeks after going on IR

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will miss at least three games with the injuries he sustained over the past two games.

The Saints announced on Friday that Brees has been placed on injured reserve, which means he must sit out at least three games. He had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but the 41-year-old will miss at least the next two after that as well.

Brees left last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after taking a hard hit from defensive tackle Kentavius Street. The play drew a flag for roughing the passer, but replays appeared to show it was a clean hit. You can watch the play here.

Tests revealed that Brees has multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung. Street’s hit left Brees with two fractured ribs on his left side, but ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that X-rays revealed three other fractures on the right side from the week before against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees has also been dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

It was initially presumed that Jameis Winston would start in Week 11 after he took over for Brees last week, but Taysom Hill will be under center.