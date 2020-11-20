Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Instagram

Don Jr. is President Donald Trump’s second child to have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus as his youngest son Barron Trump tested positive last month.

Donald Trump Jr. has been reported to be testing positive for COVID-19. According to a spokesman for President Donald Trump on Friday, November 20, the son of the president had the novel virus at the beginning of the week and has been isolating himself since Monday.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far,” said the spokesman in a statement. The spokesman also revealed that Don Jr. “is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines.”

Don Jr. is Donald Trump’s second child to have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Last month, his youngest son Barron Trump tested positive for the virus but then made a swift recovery. Don Jr.’s partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, meanwhile, tested positive for the disease in July. The former Fox News host had recovered and he reportedly did not contract the infection at the time.

Don Jr.’s COVID-19 diagnosis revelation came weeks after his interview with Fox News, in which he stated that deaths from COVID-19 in America at the time were “almost nothing.” He said on October 20, “If you look at, I put it on my Instagram, I went through the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] data because I kept hearing about the new infections, [but] why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing, because we have gotten control of this thing.”

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump themselves tested positive for COVID-19 in October following the Rose Garden Ceremony in the White House. They were able to recover after being treated at hospital. In his rally in Florida later in the same month, POTUS, who didn’t wear a mask at the time, told the crowd, “They say I’m immune – I feel so powerful. I’ll walk in there and kiss everyone. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I’ll give you a big, fat kiss.”