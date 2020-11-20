Dolly Parton loves you

As stakeholder capitalism slowly gains ground, immigrant kids are working in sweatshop conditions in suburbs across the U.S. and some employees are more likely to be in urgent need of pandemic-related support than others. And batter up! Major League Baseball breaks a glass ceiling on behalf of four major U.S. sports.

But first, here’s your Dolly Parton week in review, in Haiku.

It took years and years

of nine-to-fives to sing a

song this pure. One verse

to stoke the inner

joy of children,nbsp;far away;

another to slay

vampires, real,nbsp;and

imagined. Jolene raises,nbsp;

roofs, comforts all her

neighbors,nbsp;and stands up

for,nbsp;love is love,nbsp;is justice.

Such a simple song.

Dolly loves us, this

we know: Because her vaccine

will tell us all so.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

[email protected]