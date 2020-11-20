Dolly Parton loves you

As stakeholder capitalism slowly gains ground, immigrant kids are working in sweatshop conditions in suburbs across the U.S. and some employees are more likely to be in urgent need of pandemic-related support than others. And batter up! Major League Baseball breaks a glass ceiling on behalf of four major U.S. sports.
But first, here’s your Dolly Parton week in review, in Haiku.
It took years and years
of nine-to-fives to sing a
song this pure. One verse
to stoke the inner
joy of children,nbsp;far away;
another to slay
vampires, real,nbsp;and
imagined. Jolene raises,nbsp;
roofs, comforts all her
neighbors,nbsp;and stands up
for,nbsp;love is love,nbsp;is justice.
Such a simple song.
Dolly loves us, this
we know: Because her vaccine
will tell us all so.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
[email protected]