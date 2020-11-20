Dell’s Black Friday deals include Aurora R10 gaming PC, Alienware 27-inch Monitor and more

Dell has revealed its Black Friday deals.
The company is offering sizable discounts on several devices, including its popular Aurora R10 gaming PC, Alienware 27-inch Monitor, Dell G5 Gaming Laptop and more.
All of these offers are available now and run until December 7th.
Below is a full list of Dell’s various deals.
Aurora R10 (AMD) R7/16/2+512/3080/1000w — $2,299.99 (regularly $3,399.99)
Alienware 27 Monitor (AW2720HF) — $529 (regularly $809.99)
Dell G5 Desktop i7|16|1+512|1660S — $1,399.99 (regularly $1,899.99)
Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop i7| Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070| 15.6 inch FHD| 512GB SSD — $1,849.99 (regularly $2,338.99)
New Inspiron 15 7000 11th gen i5| 15.6-inch FHD| 512 SSD | Intel® Iris Xe Graphics — $1,399.99 (regularily $1,549.99)
There are more Black Friday sales available on Dell’s website.