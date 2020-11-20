Death toll rises to 28 in Uganda protests after Bobi Wine’s arrest: police By

© . People ride motorcycles as smoke rises from burning objects in a street in Kampala
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA () – Twenty eight people have died in protests in Uganda triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, police said on Friday, up from a toll of 16 given on Thursday.
Police spokesman, Fred Enanga, also told reporters that 577 suspects had been arrested across the country for alleged involvement in violence and other offences.
