Death toll rises to 28 in Uganda protests after Bobi Wine’s arrest: police By

KAMPALA () – Twenty eight people have died in protests in Uganda triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, police said on Friday, up from a toll of 16 given on Thursday.

Police spokesman, Fred Enanga, also told reporters that 577 suspects had been arrested across the country for alleged involvement in violence and other offences.

