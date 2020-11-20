Deals: Nomad's Early Black Friday Sale Takes 30% Off Sitewide Through December 2

Nomad today kicked off its Black Friday sale, which will run through Tuesday, December 2. During this time, the entire Nomad site will be 30 percent off and no code will be needed to take advantage of the discount.

Additionally, there will be timed 48-hour collection sales that increase the discount to 40 percent off select items in each collection. In the outlet section of the site, you’ll find savings of as much as 70 percent off as well.

The specific discounts of the collection sales won’t appear until the day they begin, but you won’t need special discount codes for these either. As an idea of the savings you can take advantage of during the sale, we’ve highlighted a few products below:

iPhone 12 Pro Max Rugged Case – $34.95, down from $49.95

iPhone 12 Pro Rugged Folio – $48.95, down from $69.95

12.9-inch iPad Pro Rugged Folio – $118.95, down from $169.95

AirPods Pro Rugged Case – $23.95, down from $34.95

AirPods Rugged Case – $23.95, down from $34.95

Base Station – $104.95, down from $149.95

Base Station Pro – $159.95, down from $229.95

