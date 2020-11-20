De’Aaron Fox reportedly agrees to contract with Kings

The Sacramento Kings appear to have wrapped up De’Aaron Fox with a long-term deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Kings have agreed to a five-year deal with Fox. It is reported to be worth an initial $163 million, with the potential to increase to a $195.6 million supermax deal.

It’s clear that the Kings will be building around Fox for years to come. The 22-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.1 points per game, a career-best mark, along with 6.8 assists per game. It’s also clear that Fox is very comfortable in Sacramento despite the small market and lack of team success.

Fox is quickly developing into a leader and a star for the Kings. As long as he stays healthy, this contract should pay off for both team and player.