CrowdStrike survey of 2,200 organizations reveals 56% were hit by ransomware at least once in the past 12 months, 27% paid the ransom at an average of ~$1.1M (Arielle Waldman/SearchSecurity)

CrowdStrike survey of 2,200 organizations reveals 56% were hit by ransomware at least once in the past 12 months, 27% paid the ransom at an average of ~$1.1M — A new survey from CrowdStrike revealed more than half of 2,200 respondents’ organizations were hit with a ransomware attack at least once in the past 12 months.
