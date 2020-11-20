CrowdStrike survey of 2,200 organizations reveals 56% were hit by ransomware at least once in the past 12 months, 27% paid the ransom at an average of ~$1.1M (Arielle Waldman/SearchSecurity)

Arielle Waldman / SearchSecurity:

CrowdStrike survey of 2,200 organizations reveals 56% were hit by ransomware at least once in the past 12 months, 27% paid the ransom at an average of ~$1.1M  —  A new survey from CrowdStrike revealed more than half of 2,200 respondents’ organizations were hit with a ransomware attack at least once in the past 12 months.

