‘Coordinated media FUD’ about Bitcoin from Financial Times to Fox Business By Cointelegraph

Mainstream media outlets are finally reporting on the recent rally that saw creep close to its all-time high — but some commentators appear to be determined to spread FUD.

Two articles released within hours of each other earlier today — a Financial Times editorial titled “The elusive promise of Bitcoin,” and a Fox Business piece called “Bitcoin no match for gold in coronavirus world” — state that Bitcoin does not live up to its promise as a store of value.