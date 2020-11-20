‘Coordinated media FUD’ about Bitcoin from Financial Times to Fox Business By Cointelegraph

‘Coordinated media FUD’ about Bitcoin from Financial Times to Fox Business
Mainstream media outlets are finally reporting on the recent rally that saw creep close to its all-time high — but some commentators appear to be determined to spread FUD.
Two articles released within hours of each other earlier today — a Financial Times editorial titled “The elusive promise of Bitcoin,” and a Fox Business piece called “Bitcoin no match for gold in coronavirus world” — state that Bitcoin does not live up to its promise as a store of value.
