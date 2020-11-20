Congressional staffers say Apple is among companies trying to weaken a bill that would hold US companies accountable for using Uighur forced labor in China (Reed Albergotti/Washington Post)

Reed Albergotti / Washington Post:

Congressional staffers say Apple is among companies trying to weaken a bill that would hold US companies accountable for using Uighur forced labor in China  —  Apple wants to water down key provisions of the bill, which would hold U.S. companies accountable for using Uighur forced labor, according to two congressional staffers

