CONFIRMED | Bulls-Pumas Super Rugby Unlocked game to go ahead

Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked game between the Bulls and Pumas will go ahead as planned.

Bulls president Willem Strauss has confirmed that the Pumas have been cleared after a Covid-19 scare in their camp.

The Bulls are hot favourites to lift the title – the only way they can be denied is if the Pumas win by 43 points.

Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked encounter between the Bulls and Pumas in Pretoria will go ahead.

Kick-off at Loftus Versfeld is at 14:00

There was still some uncertainty that the game would be called off due to Covid-19 cases in the Pumas camp, but Bulls president Willem Strauss on Friday confirmed that the Pumas players have been cleared.

The Lowvelders had their game against the Lions last week postponed due to three players testing positive for the coronavirus.

There were also four Pumas players placed in quarantine after being identified as close contacts which delayed the confirmation of Saturday’s match.

But the Pumas have enough fit players to put out a match-day squad, with coach Jimmy Stonehouse making seven changes to team that faced the Sharks in their previous encounter late last month.

The starting XV features a new front row in hooker HP van Schoor and props Morgan Naude and Ruan Kramer, while flanker Phumzile Maqondwana and No 8 Willem Engelbrecht earn starts in the loose trio.

The two changes in the backline are at scrumhalf where Chriswill September replaces Ginter Smuts, who has been included amongst the replacements, and at wing where Luther Obi comes in for the injured Neil Maritz.

The Bulls are all but assured the Super Rugby Unlocked title – the only way they can be denied is if the Pumas beat them by 43 points.

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Corniel Els, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Marcel van der Merwe, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Clinton Swart, 23 Marco Jansen van Vuren

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Luther Obi, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Theo Boshoff, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Willem Engelbrecht, 7 Phumzile Maqondwana, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren (captain), 4 Darrien Landsburg, 3 Ruan Kramer, 2 HP van Schoor, 1 Morgan Naude

Substitutes: 16 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17 Ig Prinsloo, 18 Brandon Valentyn, 19 Daniel Maartens, 20 Ginter Smuts, 21 Ali Mgijima, 22 Tapiwa Mafura, 22 Liam Hendricks

