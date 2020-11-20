companies now hold $15.3 billion in BTC By Cointelegraph

Corporate Bitcoin frenzy: companies now hold $15.3 billion in BTC
As of Nov. 20, companies hold around 842,229 BTC or 4.54% of today’s (BTC) supply, according to the Clark Moody dashboard and data from Bitcointreasuries.org. This is equivalent to a staggering $15.3 billion at the current price of $18,200.
Public companies and institutional investors are continuously accumulating Bitcoin. The spark that began with MicroStrategy’s ambitious $425 million BTC purchase has led to a broad institutional frenzy around the dominant cryptocurrency.
