Clippers exploring trade for Terry Rozier?

Terry Rozier hasn’t had much stability through his NBA career. The Boston Celtics replaced him with Kemba Walker, and now the Charlotte Hornets very well could be looking to move on from the point guard after selecting LaMelo Ball third overall in the 2020 draft.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Clippers are exploring a trade for Rozier, who could be coupled with Patrick Beverley or Lou Williams.

Rozier signed a three-year, $56.7 million deal with the Hornets before the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The 26-year-old immediately stepped into the starting point guard position, averaging 18 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 40.7% from deep.

While the Clippers are interested in snagging Rozier, he’s not the only point guard on their list. Los Angeles has been linked to two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo and is expected to pursue the 34-year-old once free agency opens on Friday evening.

The Clippers’ pursuit of some depth pieces isn’t exactly surprising. L.A. fell flat in the 2020 playoffs, blowing a 3-1 second-round series lead to the Denver Nuggets. After the Lakers took home the NBA title, the Clippers will look to bring another title back to L.A. in 2021.