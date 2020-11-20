Clear and Timely Direction Needed by Nova Scotia’s School Support Staff in Event of Outbreaks

Article content continued

“Interestingly, the Minister of Education stated in today’s release that there are, “A range of supports and practices to deal with COVID-19 cases in our schools, yet there are no local outbreak management plans,” points out CUPE National Staff Representative Mary Fougere. “That is a key piece to ensure effective and timely communication between education centres and school support staff when there is an outbreak, with the steps to be followed in the affected schools.”

About CUPE

CUPE Local 5047 represents 1,600 education support staff working at 136 schools and worksites that are part of the Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

CUPE’s education locals, known collectively as the Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions, represent over 3,500 members working for all six Regional Centres of Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien, in all public schools across Nova Scotia.

Our members are the backbone of the education system and include school bus drivers, community outreach workers; custodians, mechanics; caretakers, building specialists, janitors, and maintenance workers; librarians and library assistants; cafeteria workers; tradespersons; lunch ground supervisors; early childhood educators; education assistants/teaching assistants; facility operators; secretaries; and other school support positions.

