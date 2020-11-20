Claudia Jordan: Hitmaka Is Not Used To Getting P*ssy!!

Claudia Jordan was not impressed by producer Hitmaka spilling the tea on some of his past conquests — and says that she doesn’t think he has sex very often.

Hitmaka publicly claimed to have slept with 3LW singer Naturi Naughton:

“I learned a real life lesson this day. She was living at some apartment complex, we was cool, it was at the Art Stone. If anybody in LA already knows about the Art Stone, that’s where all the artists used to live in North Hollywood,” he said.

On Cocktails with Queens, the ladies discussed Hitmaka’s recent Drink Champs interview.

Actress Vivica A. Fox asked: “Do you think he was clout chasing? Cause that’s what I call that when somebody has to like, okay, what you promoting? What you done done lately?”

All of the ladies felt his comments overstepped the mark: “This woman is married, she’s on a wonderful show, she’s working, collecting a check and she’s a mother,” said LisaRaye McCoy.

Claudia Jordan then said: “That reaks of a man who isn’t used to getting p*ssy. I have a boyfriend, right. We have sex, three, four times a week. I hit, I smash!”