Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed to Dec. 12

The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats won’t face the No. 25 Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Dec. 4, after all.

As part of the American Athletic Conference’s rescheduling of dates, Cincinnati-Tulsa has been moved to Dec. 12, one week before the conference’s title game. The schools originally were slated to play on Oct. 17 but had that game postponed to Dec. 4 due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent quarantines within Cincinnati’s program.

New dates for five other contests were also announced.

Cincinnati and Tulsa currently share the conference lead with perfect 5-0 records in league play. The Bearcats play at the UCF Knights on Saturday and then travel to face the Temple Owls on Nov. 28.

Tulsa, meanwhile, is scheduled to play at the Houston Cougars on Nov. 28, but Houston had to postpone its game versus the SMU Mustangs set for Saturday due to positive coronavirus tests and resulting quarantines. Houston will now play at SMU on Dec. 5 if all goes according to plan.

The Golden Hurricane will play at the Navy Midshipmen on Dec. 5.